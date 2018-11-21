Asante Solutions (PUMP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

PUMP opened at $18.73 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $431,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 118,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.