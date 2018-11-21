Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis Sells 1,227 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $100,086.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,988.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of Ashland Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70.

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. 97,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ashland Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 32.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

