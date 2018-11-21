Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 108.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $761,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 13,316.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $1,006,081.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

