Assembly Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 469.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

In other news, insider Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $622,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.