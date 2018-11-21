Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50. Sandler O’Neill’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

ACBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

ACBI stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

