Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,807 Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Envision Healthcare stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

