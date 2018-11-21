Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,422 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,182,000 after purchasing an additional 230,203 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 680,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

