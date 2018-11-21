Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,276 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,731,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,805 shares of company stock worth $7,560,446. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/atlas-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.