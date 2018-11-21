Atlas Mara (ATMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 41781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

Atlas Mara Company Profile (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

