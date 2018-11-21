Atrion (ATRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $735.97

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $735.97 and last traded at $727.50, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $725.12.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

