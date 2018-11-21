aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.01.

LIFE opened at $0.53 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Marie Broadfoot purchased 64,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 42,749 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 297,160 shares of company stock valued at $225,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.79% of aTyr Pharma worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.