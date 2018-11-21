Auctus (AUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,614.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. Auctus has a market cap of $471,385.00 and approximately $6,614.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00135091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00201536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.09813480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,044,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

