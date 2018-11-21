Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €70.00 by Commerzbank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.68 ($81.02).

ETR:NDA opened at €52.84 ($61.44) on Monday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

