Autodesk (ADSK) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of ADSK opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a PEG ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $14,557,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $5,925,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

