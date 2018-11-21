Autodesk (ADSK) PT Lowered to $160.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a PEG ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

