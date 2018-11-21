Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.43

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 24023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

