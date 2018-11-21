AutoZone’s (AZO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $870.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $770.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.54.

NYSE:AZO opened at $793.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $590.76 and a 1-year high of $839.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 57.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total transaction of $14,673,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 310.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 54.4% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

