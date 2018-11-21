Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

AVDL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 76,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 34.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,335,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 267,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

