Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

