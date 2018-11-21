Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $25,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $13,555,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

