Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 313,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/aviance-capital-partners-llc-has-760000-stake-in-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.