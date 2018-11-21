Avinger (AVGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.99. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

