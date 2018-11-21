Axa Has $40.28 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.57 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

