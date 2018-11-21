Axa Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Axa lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

