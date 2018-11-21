Axa Sells 60,000,000 Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stock

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 269,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,858 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,097,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

