B. Riley Lowers Tilly’s (TLYS) Price Target to $25.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.00% from the company’s current price.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

TLYS stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,413,521 shares of company stock worth $100,222,814. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 92.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 291,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

