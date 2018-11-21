Babcock International Group (BAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 563.60 ($7.36) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

BAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 842.92 ($11.01).

Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

