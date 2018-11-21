Babcock International Group (BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 842.92 ($11.01).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.82) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

