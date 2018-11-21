Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,848 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 173,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

NYSE:ACN opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a $1.46 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $321,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,903,420.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

