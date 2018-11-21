Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $169.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PX shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.
Praxair Company Profile
Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
