Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $169.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PX shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/bahl-gaynor-inc-reduces-position-in-praxair-inc-px.html.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.