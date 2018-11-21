Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

BSAC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $591.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,199,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 521,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 108,195 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

