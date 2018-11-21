Banco Santander (SAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 191.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,144,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 751,808 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 97.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 214,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

