Bancolombia (CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $200,840,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bancolombia by 355.3% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,374,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,458 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in Bancolombia by 68.8% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 714,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,509,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4,005.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,637 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

