Bank of America Analysts Give Helen of Troy (HELE) a $151.00 Price Target

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) received a $151.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $137.05 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

