Bank of America Corp DE Has $653,000 Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Consolidated Water worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $241,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

