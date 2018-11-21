Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stake Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

