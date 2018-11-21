Bank of Montreal Can Has $193,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,475,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 738,436 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

