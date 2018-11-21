Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,243,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 68.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $238,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,000,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,003,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/bank-of-montreal-can-raises-holdings-in-select-medical-holdings-co-sem.html.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.