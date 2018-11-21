Bank of Montreal Can Sells 57,287 Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fang were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Fang by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,687,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 697,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fang by 140.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fang by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,476,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fang by 187.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 639,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fang Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

