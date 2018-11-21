Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $43.11 Million in McDermott International Inc (MDR) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,193,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,690,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,791,000. Nokota Management LP purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,786,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at $525,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Luquette purchased 50,500 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,568. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

NYSE:MDR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

