Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Janus Henderson Group worth $44,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-position-in-janus-henderson-group-plc-jhg.html.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.