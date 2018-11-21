Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,891 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $41,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,613,000 after acquiring an additional 664,587 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

