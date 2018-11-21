Barclays Increases Portland General Electric (POR) Price Target to $43.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.71 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 206.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 325.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

