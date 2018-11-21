Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

