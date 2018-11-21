Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,373,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,757,000 after buying an additional 59,076 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.