Basf (BAS) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.36 ($103.91).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €66.41 ($77.22) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.