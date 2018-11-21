BB&T (BBT) and Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Financial Survey

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BB&T pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BB&T pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BB&T has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BB&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of BB&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BB&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and BB&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $430.78 million 3.96 $102.35 million $1.48 13.78 BB&T $12.16 billion 3.20 $2.39 billion $3.14 16.06

BB&T has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorp. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BB&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bancorp and BB&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 2 4 1 2.86 BB&T 0 7 13 0 2.65

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 49.86%. BB&T has a consensus price target of $55.53, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than BB&T.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB&T has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and BB&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 25.78% 12.30% 1.51% BB&T 23.52% 11.66% 1.40%

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats BB&T on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, commercial general liability, surety, title and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. Additionally, BB&T Corporation offers non-deposit investment products, including discount brokerage services, equities, fixed-rate, variable-rate and index annuities, mutual funds, government and municipal bonds, and money market funds. As of October 16, 2018, it operated through approximately 1,900 financial centers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

