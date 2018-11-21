BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Stock

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,704 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. BBT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 88,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

