BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stock

BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. BBT Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Masonite International by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Masonite International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

