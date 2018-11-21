BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stock

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

